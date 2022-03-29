Harmer, Carolyn

HARMER (WOOD), Carolyn



Carolyn Wood Harmer, 92, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born July 31, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George T. and Diana T. Wood and sister of the late Mary Martha Wood and Virginia Lee (Wood) McClelland.



Carolyn spent most of her childhood in the Washington, DC area and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947. She attended George Washington University where she studied art history and psychology. She was married in 1952 to the late Don S. Harmer and spent the next seven years living in Santa Monica, California and Stony Brook (Long Island), New York. In 1959, she relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where she spent the rest of her life raising her family and pursuing a wide range of personal interests, including rooting for the Atlanta Braves, watching ACC basketball and actively participating in the lives of her grandchildren.



Carolyn was devoted to her family, and her beautiful life will be forever cherished in their memories. She is survived by three daughters, Diana H. Brown (William) of Atlanta, Georgia, Katherine H. Lucey (Rev. David) of Great Falls, Virginia, and Dr. Nancy H. Wiggers (Andrew) of Atlanta, Georgia. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called her MomMom.



A private family memorial service has been planned. Interment will be at a family gravesite at Monocacy Cemetery in Beallsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Carolyn W. Harmer.



