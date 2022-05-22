HARLIN, Abbie



On May 18, 2022 we lost a trailblazer in Atlanta's art, fashion, culinary, and decorating community. Abbie (neé Mary Alice) Harlin was born on April 14, 1933 to Thomas Jefferson and Mary (Bramblett) Long. She shared her birthday with a brother, three of her seven uncles and two grandchildren. She remained beautiful till the end even while managing a cancer diagnosis. Abbie attended Christ the King School, Vanderbilt University and Converse College where she studied music. She later received a degree from the Culinary Institute of America.



Playing piano from the age of three, her father encouraged Rachmaninoff for Abbie while her younger sister Sissy (Xima U Lee) claimed Mozart. Recitals in their home on 3040 Ridgewood Road (later owned for a minute by Cher's mother), were replete with printed programs and cocktails. The Bramblett family's musical lineage includes accomplished, professional musicians, notably Randall and Jerry. Abbie acted as the local symphony's lone percussionist when her husband was in law school and she worshiped a black Steinway Mini Grand moving it no less than nine times and playing well into her 80's.



Her musical talents were just a start, after winning the Georgia State Tennis Singles title (for Small Independent Schools) in her mid teens, she moved on to golf carrying a legitimate 15 handicap at Peachtree Golf Club. Putting held her back. Cheerleading was her sport in college. At Vanderbilt she caught the eye of the captain of the squad, a handsome fellow named Bob Harlin, who allowed her to take the coveted "V" position on the field. Love was in the air and she held onto her spot. They were married for 38 years. In the early 70's before running shoes existed, she ran clockwise, transistor radio pressed to her ear, on the Lovett School track with her four children causing trouble in the bleachers nearby.



Her fashion sense was awakened when she was Crowned Carnival Queen for the Christ the King school surrounded in aqua tulle at the age of 16 with her gorgeous mother and aunt as elegant examples. Abbie was an early disciple of Sol Kent at Rich's Department store and served as a muse for Barbara Weiss at Snooty Hooty. In 1977, she was named one of the 50 Most Glamorous People by Atlanta Magazine. She was able to blend fashion with anything she was doing. Once, while sporting a pair of mini shorts at a golf tournament, Arnold Palmer stopped to autograph them and she obliged. You never forgot an outfit she wore because each was a splash of energy, humor, sophistication and daring.



For Abbie, the kitchen held a particular calling. In an age when Julia Child, James Beard and Gourmet where just beginning to "stir their own pots", she was armed with an industrial Hobart mixer and a quest to tame the new healthy living lifestyle. She attended the CIA graduating with a degree in Pastry Production. Her legendary recipe for cracker bread is still the stuff of dreams; she sent it to dignitaries, leaders of industry, politicians, athletes, and high school parties. One of her many entrepreneurial endeavors called Gimme A Break, flourished in spite of the fact that she refused to charge for it. She baked cookies in a variety of shapes. After one of Ted Turner's many verbal public faux pas, she baked cookies in the shape of feet and delivered those to him with the note "Insert Foot In Mouth"; he sent a note back asking for the recipe. On another occasion, she and her 12 year old son acting as accomplice managed to get backstage at Chastain Park to deliver cookies to Tony Bennett; they were in the shape of a big pair of lips. She made yogurt from scratch for her family, had yeast, lecithin, and blackstrap molasses always within her grasp and would head out at any hour of the night to collect 50 lb sacks of gluten free flours from a supplier who's only stop in Atlanta was hers. While she was an avid customer of the Good Earth Health Food Store on Pharr Road she was also one of their most colorful suppliers with her Midnight Sun brand of baked goods named for Harlinsdale farm in Franklin, TN. Delicious muffins, baked whole grain loaves and granola were flying off the shelves.



Abbie had a special relationship with cars. She drove a jet black Oldsmobile station wagon, hood ornament replaced with a chrome elephant standing 9" tall on his hind legs. She adorned the station wagon with signs like "Please don't feed the elephant" or "Don't tow…delivery in progress" tied around his trunk. She was a party to the infamous grounding and loss of another station wagon, taken by the Atlantic off Cumberland Island. The distracted group's identity is being protected. Then came the VW bus phase that lasted only a week until she stripped its gears fighting for a parking space. Later was the London Checker Cab failed audition, complete with jumper seats. She ultimately landed at Capital Automobile, purchasing no fewer than five Cadillacs from her amigo Moon. These provided a swift getaway and ample trunk space as she was often seen with her long snippers clipping any hydrangea or magnolia she could find earning her a rap sheet as the "Pussywillow Bandit". Her frequent visits to Capital no doubt landed her a modeling gig where she posed with a convertible in evening dress for a print ad; all of this taking place in the family's front yard.



When not snipping shrubs or stirring pots she was volunteering. As a member of the Forward Arts, she contributed to countless fund raisers with her baking and epic chicken salad. The Swan Coach House, Atlanta Histarical Society, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Atlanta Botanical Garden and High Museum would beckon and she would start stirring pots and bringing enthusiasm to any request made. She felt passionately about the arts and creative souls who were likewise stricken. Pizzelles, transformative aspics, alligator shaped bread, and Flower Pot bread were all part of her repertoire.



Partnerships with creative minds was the cornerstone of her existence. Her flame, Wilton Ferguson, spent many a night at her piano playing jazz, reciting poetry, and talking of architecture. Ryan Gainey and his pups were often found in her yard dancing to music as he created ever evolving dreamscapes; he sometimes "babysat" if she had to run out for more blossoms. Ed Kilby was a fixture, sitting in a wingback chair acquired from an antique shop in some far away land, laughing and dreaming about the next steps in a never ending decorating quest. She attracted people who's only qualification was a willingness to push creative envelopes with an eye for sophistication. When referring to her passing as the end of an era, a dear friend, Dennis Moye replied, "She was the Era!"



Her children have been inspired, coerced and encouraged in the arts by her example and attribute many of their best memories to being along for the ride. While Abbie and Bob divorced in 2013, he remained close to her heart and the friendships they formed together still remain central to her.



Abbie is preceded in death by her brothers John Mentzer and Booty Long and her beloved grandson Wesley Taylor. She is survived by her sweet sister Sissy (Paul) Sutro of Carbondale, CO and her four children, Mary Bit (Mike) Mahaffey of Nashville, Xima Lee (Willis) Hulings of Nashville, Robert (Kimberly) Harlin of Atlanta, and Abigail (Bob) Cancelliere also of Atlanta, and nine grandchildren: Brad Mahaffey, Mary Kate (Adam) Edwards, Willis, Carter and Emma Hulings, Nora and Witt Harlin, Nicholas and Hayes Cancelliere. She leaves behind countless friends, beloved nieces and nephews, acquaintances and caregivers who can all say that in her company… IT WAS NEVER BORING!



The family would like to thank the generous and kind caregivers who made her last years comfortable and full of continued interest. Special thanks to AnnMarie Dubarie, Julie Savignano, Live Oak Caregivers, The William Breman Jewish Home (Cece, Tendra and Alex, Abbie loved you) and The Weinstein Hospice staff.



In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the High Museum. At her request, a celebration farewell is scheduled for later this summer.



