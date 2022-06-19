ajc logo
X

Harley, Amy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARLEY, Amy Suzanne November 10, 1974 – May 27, 2022

Amy passed away unexpectedly. She is survived by the love of her life, her daughter, Ashleigh Skye Harley; her parents Reba Marie Conn and James Leland Conn; her brother, Jason Nolen Conn, his wife Beth and their daughters, Bailey and Reagan; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Amy was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was kind and generous. She loved her family. She loved animals. She loved her garden and its flowers. She loved to cook. She loved to laugh. She loved to dance! Upon learning of her passing, one friend posted on Facebook: "I will never forget your sparkle and shine. I was always in awe of your femininity. I will miss having someone to dress up with me for stuff. You did everything with pizzazz." Another posted "We will always think of you, your smile and your personality. Your support for your peers and friends was uncanny. Heaven received an amazing soul." In the past months and years when the family talked with Amy, she was elated that her relationship with Skye, which was always very loving, had grown so much closer on personal, emotional and spiritual levels. Skye felt the same way, and it was so comforting to the rest of the family. Amy graduated from Kennesaw State University with a business degree in marketing. She was very good. At various times, she was Assistant Manager for a Victoria Secret store; a sales rep for new builders at Progressive Lighting; and an inside sales specialist for Colonial Lighting where, at one time, she was "number one" in sales. She had excellent taste in home decorating. A Service to Celebrate Amy's Life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mount Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068. She was loved and will be missed.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Tucker approves controversial rezoning for dozens of townhomes
DeLucia keeps Mississippi rolling in 5-1 CWS win over Auburn
3h ago
U.S. Open qualifiers crash back to reality in 3rd round
4h ago
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead
4h ago
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead
4h ago
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Dickens, Mary
2h ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
14h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top