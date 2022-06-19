HARLEY, Amy Suzanne November 10, 1974 – May 27, 2022



Amy passed away unexpectedly. She is survived by the love of her life, her daughter, Ashleigh Skye Harley; her parents Reba Marie Conn and James Leland Conn; her brother, Jason Nolen Conn, his wife Beth and their daughters, Bailey and Reagan; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Amy was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was kind and generous. She loved her family. She loved animals. She loved her garden and its flowers. She loved to cook. She loved to laugh. She loved to dance! Upon learning of her passing, one friend posted on Facebook: "I will never forget your sparkle and shine. I was always in awe of your femininity. I will miss having someone to dress up with me for stuff. You did everything with pizzazz." Another posted "We will always think of you, your smile and your personality. Your support for your peers and friends was uncanny. Heaven received an amazing soul." In the past months and years when the family talked with Amy, she was elated that her relationship with Skye, which was always very loving, had grown so much closer on personal, emotional and spiritual levels. Skye felt the same way, and it was so comforting to the rest of the family. Amy graduated from Kennesaw State University with a business degree in marketing. She was very good. At various times, she was Assistant Manager for a Victoria Secret store; a sales rep for new builders at Progressive Lighting; and an inside sales specialist for Colonial Lighting where, at one time, she was "number one" in sales. She had excellent taste in home decorating. A Service to Celebrate Amy's Life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Mount Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Georgia 30068. She was loved and will be missed.



