Harkness, Sharon

HARKNESS (WOKURKA), Sharon



Sharon Wokurka Harkness died peacefully on May 3, 2023. Born July 22, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, she was the only child of Bud and Jean Wokurka, who preceded her in death. The family settled in Forest Park, Georgia in 1960. She met her adoring Robert at Southern Bell, and they were married for 53 years, before his passing in 2016. She was proud of her boys and their spouses, Alan (Amy), and David (Katy). A homemaker, Sharon enjoyed gardening with Robert. A voracious reader, she enjoyed college basketball, the beach, camping, and traveling. Sharon was a Cub Scout den leader, and active in her church, serving as treasurer. A point of pride was completing her bachelor's degree in finance at age 53. She loved hearing her boys play their musical instruments.



Sharon adored her grandchildren, Erik, Emily, Ian, and Quinn. She was a big supporter of their various activities. Later, she enjoyed living in Columbus with them.



A private, family memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Salvation Army, Easter Seals, or the Methodist Home for Children and Youth.

