Hargrove, Jack

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HARGROVE, JR. Ed.S., Jack<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jack Reginald Hargrove Jr. was born February 6, 1941 in Cuthbert, GA and transitioned this life on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Jack, a Fort Valley State University Alumnus, was an outstanding guidance counselor at Harper, Grady and Carver High Schools in Atlanta, GA for many years, and was instrumental in getting hundreds of students enrolled in postsecondary education or job training programs. Jack also had a very successful catering business and income tax service. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 </font><font size="1" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">AM in our chapel Rev. Paul Hollman, Pastor, New Zion Baptist Church Officiating. Interment Henderson Powell Cemetery Cuthbert, GA.The Alpha Pi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will perform an Omega Service 1 hour prior to the service. Viewing will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2PM-6PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.</font>