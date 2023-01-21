HARGIS, Winnie Mae



Winnie Mae Agnes Douglas Hargis, 85, of Gainesville, GA, sadly left us on January 16, 2023. Winnie Mae was preceded in death by her parents John William Douglas and Emma "Maudie" Gerlach and the love of her life and husband of 44 years, W. Dean Hargis. She is survived by her beloved siblings, George Douglas (Linda) and Frances Powers. Winnie Mae is also survived by her sons, John "Jay" Hargis (Samantha), Wade Hargis (Lori); and daughter, DeAnn Hargis-Kaminski (Mark); and 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Hargis; Hunter Hargis (Sammi) and Hailey Hargis, and Welsey Kaminski and Bradley Kaminski. Winnie Mae's first great-grandchild, Haden Wesley Hargis, was born on January 17 to Hunter and Sammi Hargis. A simple chapel service will be held on January 28, at ChristChurch Presbyterian Dalton. You may sign the online guestbook at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

