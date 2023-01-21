ajc logo
X

Hargis, Winnie Mae

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARGIS, Winnie Mae

Winnie Mae Agnes Douglas Hargis, 85, of Gainesville, GA, sadly left us on January 16, 2023. Winnie Mae was preceded in death by her parents John William Douglas and Emma "Maudie" Gerlach and the love of her life and husband of 44 years, W. Dean Hargis. She is survived by her beloved siblings, George Douglas (Linda) and Frances Powers. Winnie Mae is also survived by her sons, John "Jay" Hargis (Samantha), Wade Hargis (Lori); and daughter, DeAnn Hargis-Kaminski (Mark); and 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Hargis; Hunter Hargis (Sammi) and Hailey Hargis, and Welsey Kaminski and Bradley Kaminski. Winnie Mae's first great-grandchild, Haden Wesley Hargis, was born on January 17 to Hunter and Sammi Hargis. A simple chapel service will be held on January 28, at ChristChurch Presbyterian Dalton. You may sign the online guestbook at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ward's Funeral Home

758 Main Street SW

Gainesville, GA

30501

https://www.wardsfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach5h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
10h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Carnes, Iris
Alexander, William
2h ago
Long, Sarah
2h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top