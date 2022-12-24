HARGETT, Robert "Bob"



Mr. Robert Hargett (Bob), age 75, of Brookhaven, GA. passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Ruth Hargett of Atlanta GA. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Shankweiler Hargett; cousin, Roger (Betty) Nance; brothers-in-law, Steve (Patti) Shankweiler, and David Shankweiler; nieces, Lori Shankweiler (Frank) Gibbs and Jennifer Shankweiler; nephew, Kort Shankweiler (Aubrey); great-niece, Madalyn Gibbs; great-nephews, Ross and Tate Gibbs; dear family friend, Joanne Todaro; and his beloved dogs, Sally and Lady Jane.



A Celebration and Honoring of Life will be held for Mr. Hargett at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church (3016 Lanier Drive, Brookhaven, GA) on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 1:30, with a reception to follow at the church Fellowship Hall. Friends of Bob, Ellen and family are all welcome.



Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Bob's memory may donate to Lifeline Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Dr., Atlanta, GA 30340.

