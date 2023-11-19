HARGETT, Bobby Ray



Celebration of Life Service for Bobby Ray Hargett will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service.



He leaves to carry on his legacy his life partner, Joyce Ware-Hargett; daughter, Cameale Hargett; sons, Bobby Hargett Jr. (Debbie), Benjamin Hargett (Anika); stepchildren, Kimberly Ware-Hubbard (Larry), Angelo Armstrong, and William Smith; grandchildren, Jamari Johnson, Angelique Armstrong, Keandre' Hargett, Dangela Tennie, Kaylah Hargett, Emmery Hargett, Penn Hargett; great-grandchildren, Amir Tucker, Nahmir Hargett, Maverick Johnson; siblings, Cleopatra Hargett-Lawson, Audrey O'Neal, Hubert Hargett Sr. (Annie), Ingrid Ruth Hargett; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends, who he loves to life and beyond.



On Monday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com





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