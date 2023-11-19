Obituaries

Hargett, Bobby Ray

File photo
File photo
Nov 19, 2023

HARGETT, Bobby Ray

Celebration of Life Service for Bobby Ray Hargett will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends please assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service.

He leaves to carry on his legacy his life partner, Joyce Ware-Hargett; daughter, Cameale Hargett; sons, Bobby Hargett Jr. (Debbie), Benjamin Hargett (Anika); stepchildren, Kimberly Ware-Hubbard (Larry), Angelo Armstrong, and William Smith; grandchildren, Jamari Johnson, Angelique Armstrong, Keandre' Hargett, Dangela Tennie, Kaylah Hargett, Emmery Hargett, Penn Hargett; great-grandchildren, Amir Tucker, Nahmir Hargett, Maverick Johnson; siblings, Cleopatra Hargett-Lawson, Audrey O'Neal, Hubert Hargett Sr. (Annie), Ingrid Ruth Hargett; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends, who he loves to life and beyond.

On Monday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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