HARE, Richard



Richard Melvin Hare, age 77, of Cumming, GA, passed away on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Millard Hare.



Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lou Walter; daughter, Carrie Bailey (Michael) of FL; sons, Sean Hare of Lawrenceville, GA and Steven Hare of UT; and grandchildren, Brianna, Aiden and Steven.



Richard and Bonnie married New Year's Eve December of 2000 in Bonnie's Garden Hills childhood home with family and many friends present for their celebration. They loved traveling the world together, creating lifetime memories.



Richard grew up in Faulkner, NY, where he attended high school and college. Richard served 20 years in the Air Force, being stationed worldwide in Japan, Germany, Greece and many cities across the United States.



Richard's graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on July 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM, where he will receive full military honors. A Celebration of Life will follow his service.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis research at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/tribute-program



