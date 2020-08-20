HARDY, Sherry Elaine Ms. Sherry Elaine Hardy formerly of College Park, GA entered into rest August 16, 2020 in Conyers, GA. She is survived by sons, Alvin F. Pealer Jr, William W Brady III, daughters, Mrs. Pamela D. Smith (Deron) Keisha N. Rhodes (NaKwan), grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service Friday, August 21, 2020, 1 pm in our Cascade Chapel. Family visitation from 11:45 am 12:45 pm. Viewing today 4 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



