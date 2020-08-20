X

Hardy, Sherry

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARDY, Sherry Elaine Ms. Sherry Elaine Hardy formerly of College Park, GA entered into rest August 16, 2020 in Conyers, GA. She is survived by sons, Alvin F. Pealer Jr, William W Brady III, daughters, Mrs. Pamela D. Smith (Deron) Keisha N. Rhodes (NaKwan), grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service Friday, August 21, 2020, 1 pm in our Cascade Chapel. Family visitation from 11:45 am 12:45 pm. Viewing today 4 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.