Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARDY, Doris G.

Mother Doris G. Hardy, of NW Atlanta, entered into rest January 26, 2021. Funeral services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 963-5634 https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.wgmurrayandson.com__;!!JZyed81S!y8KLrHbG0hrdUo0Tuqfgyu0zOvjNFWPmMfjG4lBXWjNIpPl5ZdBRWX6QyVc--BE$

Funeral Home Information

William Gayleano Murray & Sons Funeral Home

923 McDaniel Street, SW

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://www.wgmurrayandson.com

