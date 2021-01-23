Hardy, Diane

X

Diane Haymon Hardy, 77, of Monroe, GA, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, from COVID. Diane was born on December 14, 1943, in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of Brown High School, Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Michael Hardy; parents, W. Pierce Haymon and Mildred Hartley Haymon; brother, Tommie Arnold Haymon; half-sister, Addie Jane House Skelton. She is survived by her son, Michael Brannan Hardy, Monroe, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kellie Diane and Keith Conway, Madison, GA; grandson, Evan Hardy, Woodstock, GA; granddaughters, Lauren Conway, Senoia, GA; Lindsey Conway, Blairsville, GA; great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Conway, Senoia, GA; brother, William Pierce (Bill) Haymon, Dahlonega, GA; and many cousins and friends. Diane was cremated, Graveside Service, Thursday, January 14th, 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

