Hardy, Diane

HARDY (HAYMON), Diane



Diane Haymon Hardy, 77, of Monroe, GA, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, from COVID. Diane was born on December 14, 1943, in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of Brown High School, Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Michael Hardy; parents, W. Pierce Haymon and Mildred Hartley Haymon; brother, Tommie Arnold Haymon; half-sister, Addie Jane House Skelton. She is survived by her son, Michael Brannan Hardy, Monroe, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kellie Diane and Keith Conway, Madison, GA; grandson, Evan Hardy, Woodstock, GA; granddaughters, Lauren Conway, Senoia, GA; Lindsey Conway, Blairsville, GA; great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Conway, Senoia, GA; brother, William Pierce (Bill) Haymon, Dahlonega, GA; and many cousins and friends. Diane was cremated, Graveside Service, Thursday, January 14th, 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

