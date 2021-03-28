HARDWICK, Wesley



was a hero. He was a firefighter and retired as a Captain with the Fulton County Fire Department in 1993 after 34 years. He started with the City of Atlanta Fire Department at Fire Station No. 6 in Atlanta, and welcomed the city's first African-American firefighters when the department was integrated. In 1973 he received a commendation from Mayor Sam Massell for risking his life in the line of duty, entering a burning building to rescue two small children. Allen was the oldest child of Edgar Allen Hardwick, Jr. (1908-1985) and Bessie Mae Baker (1914-2002), both of Atlanta. Born on May 17, 1938, he passed from this realm on March 25, 2021 in Austell. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Ida Joyce Stitt; four children, Stephanie Joyce Buchanan and her husband Don Buchanan of Powder Springs, Melanie Diane Williams and her husband Ernie Williams of Hiram, Wesley A. Hardwick, Jr. and his wife Linda Hardwick of Acworth, and Nancy Lynn Ingram and her husband Randall Ingram of Powder Springs; nine grandchildren, Shelby Carrier of Hiram, Connor Buchanan of Powder Springs, Kathryn Shubert of Acworth, Lee Ingram of Atlanta, Samuel Ingram of Dallas, TX, Hali McCalvin of Conyers, Drake Williams of Dallas, GA, Will Ingram of Powder Springs, and Briggs Williams of Hiram; and five great-grandchildren, Laine Carrier, Maci McCalvin, Lucy Shubert, Addison Williams and Dylan Carrier; and his sister, Emily Clark Whiting and her husband Bob Whiting of Stockbridge. A devoted husband, father, and Papoo, he worked multiple jobs to provide for his family. He coached little league soccer and football, and was the starting pitcher for both teams in backyard baseball games. He installed a pool that became the center of family gatherings, where he spent countless hours frying fish and chicken nuggets. He rarely missed his grandchildren's sporting events or concerts. He enjoyed golf, and was a long-time member of the Paulding Senior Golf Association. Gambling was his guilty pleasure and he loved traveling to casinos to play the slots. He was an ordained deacon in the Southern Baptist church.



A memorial service will be scheduled when conditions allow, and Allen's family members and many friends will gather to celebrate his life and reflect on the many times we laughed at him and with him. His passing has left an empty space in our hearts, but he will live on in our memories as the hero he was.

