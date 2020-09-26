HARDON, Richard
Mr. Richard Hardon the husband of Mrs. Berdie R. Hardon entered into rest September 25, 2020. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
Credit: File
HARDON, Richard
Mr. Richard Hardon the husband of Mrs. Berdie R. Hardon entered into rest September 25, 2020. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331