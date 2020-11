HARDNETT, Pamela Booker



Pamela Booker Hardnett, 62, of Forest Park passed Sat, November 14, 2020. Services will be held Sat., Nov. 21 at 11 AM, Forest Chapel Baptist Church, 5150 Whatley Dr., Forest Park. Rev. Anthony Smith. Pastor, Rev. Gregory Smith, Eulogist. Family to assemble at the residence at 10:30 AM. Viewing today, 4 PM-8 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, GA, 30214. (770) 461-9222.