Hardnett, Mary

Mary Hardnett, 63, of Atlanta, GA, passed Friday January 29, 2021. Viewing will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4 PM - 6 PM at Willie A Watkins westend chapel. Celebration of life will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Lincoln Cemetery. Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville, GA in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Wimberly Funeral Home

325 Summitt Street

Gainesville, GA

30501

https://www.wimberlyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

