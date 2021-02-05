HARDNETT, Mary



Mary Hardnett, 63, of Atlanta, GA, passed Friday January 29, 2021. Viewing will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4 PM - 6 PM at Willie A Watkins westend chapel. Celebration of life will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Lincoln Cemetery. Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville, GA in charge of arrangements.

