In Memory of John D. "JD" Hardnett Sr. It has been 35 years today that you departed this earth. Now that "RED" is there with you we wish you eternal blessings and happiness. We miss and love you still. Your children "SONNY", Joyce, Betty Jean, Jerry and "Cookie".
Hardnett, John
