HARDNETT, Gloria J.



Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave., SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Washington Mem'l Garden. Visitation, Friday, March 17, 2023 from 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary Inc., Atlanta, GA.