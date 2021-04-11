Hardin, Susie

HARDIN (HUFF), Susie



Susie Huff Hardin (9/06/1923-3/06/2021) was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Susie was the youngest of five sisters and lived in downtown Atlanta until 1960 when she and her family moved to College Park where she lived until her passing. Susie had three daughters; Paula Foley (deceased), Carolyn Roland (deceased) and Dianne Balak. Her extended family included four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved her life in College Park and in her later years was always quick to comment how caring her neighbors were and how the City officials provided her with food and emergency supplies during the pandemic when she could not leave the house. Everyone knew Susie's house….her beautiful flowers were famous and her pride and joy. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday May 1, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

