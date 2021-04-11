ajc logo
X

Hardin, Susie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARDIN (HUFF), Susie

Susie Huff Hardin (9/06/1923-3/06/2021) was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Susie was the youngest of five sisters and lived in downtown Atlanta until 1960 when she and her family moved to College Park where she lived until her passing. Susie had three daughters; Paula Foley (deceased), Carolyn Roland (deceased) and Dianne Balak. Her extended family included four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She loved her life in College Park and in her later years was always quick to comment how caring her neighbors were and how the City officials provided her with food and emergency supplies during the pandemic when she could not leave the house. Everyone knew Susie's house….her beautiful flowers were famous and her pride and joy. She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday May 1, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top