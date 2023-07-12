HARDIN, Pernilla



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pernilla Persson Hardin, a beloved soul who touched the lives of many. Pernilla joined her Heavenly Father on July 2, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of immense strength and faith. She passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. She was 62 years old.



Born in Hudiksvall, Sweden, Pernilla moved to America in 1981, where she became a cherished coach and mentor. Over the past 10 years, she led the men's and women's tennis teams at Oxford College of Emory to 14 NJCAA national championships. Her coaching prowess and infectious enthusiasm for the game inspired countless individuals to excel both on and off the court.



Pernilla was a lifelong athlete, and she thrived on the thrill of competition, whether she was engaging in sports or playing games of any kind. Her competitive spirit fueled her drive to continually push boundaries. She constantly strived for the personal growth and achievement of those around her and dedicated herself completely to those she loved.



Pernilla's unstoppable energy and joyful intensity knew no limits. Her unwavering optimism was a remarkable trait that set her apart. She approached life with a radiant smile. As she effortlessly uplifted spirits and encouraged others to embrace a positive outlook, Pernilla had a transformative effect on those around her. Her indomitable spirit and can-do attitude were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Pernilla leaves behind treasured memories in the hearts of her family and loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert; and her children, Maria (and partner, Brian), Jeremiah (and wife, Abbey), and Anna. She was the daughter of Margareta and of the late Urban; and sister to Peter. In honoring her memory, let us celebrate the beautiful life she lived.



Due to the nature of late-stage ovarian cancer, Pernilla knew her days were numbered. What follows is her goodbye letter to us all.



If this is the day I die, I would like to tell you that this is the day the Lord has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it.



Family and friends, it is a beautiful day! If you are reading this, I am no longer with you. I was asking God to heal me. That means I am now healed safe in heaven with him. We always ask for God's will to be done. If I'm no longer here, it must be better for me to be in heaven. That means God has purpose for you who are still here.



I have had a wonderful life! My mom, dad, and my brother loved me! My parents gave me a wonderful childhood. All the different things my parents exposed me to helped me become the person I was as an adult. Thank you, mom and dad! My childhood was full of laughter, skiing, sailing, all kinds of fun, and games.



When I went to America for college, a new chapter in my life started. My brother, Peter, died of an aneurysm in January 1982. It set my life on a new path. I discovered there are more things in life than fun and play. I was wondering why Peter died and I lived. That led me to find Jesus.



The summer of 1983, I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. That is the best decision I have ever made. So, don't feel bad for me; I've had a wonderful life.



I met Rob Hardin in the fall of 1982. He is the love of my life. We've been married over 38 years. I'm thankful that I've been loved by a wonderful man and have three wonderful children. I was able to be a stay-at-home mom. What a privilege that was! Our children grew up so fast.



Maria, Jeremiah, and Anna, I'm so glad I was able to be your mom. I'm not here any longer with you, but I will see you soon again. Seek the Lord. If you can't see him right now, seek again. He is there if you look. My greatest joy would be to reunite with you in heaven.



Rob, I'm so sorry I left early, but I will see you in heaven. Take good care of the children and my mom. I know you will! You are the love of my life. Thank you for being a wonderful husband, my very best friend, always there for me in sickness and in health. You've always been there, my rock, thank you! I know it will be sad, but you can carry on. Lean into Jesus. Be there for our children and future grandchildren. Tell them how much I love them and how proud I am of everyone.



I love all of you!



Friends, family, and all the tennis players that I had the privilege to serve, thank you!



Thank you all for being a part of my life. I love you. Please share the gospel at my celebration so people can know how to get saved.



Love God. Love people.



Pernilla



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM on July 15, 2023, at Oxford College of Emory University, in Williams Hall Auditorium, 308 Moore Street, Oxford, Georgia 30054.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pernilla's name to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance to help end ovarian cancer.



