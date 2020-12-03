HARDIN, Morris



It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband and father Morris L. Hardin. Morris died Saturday, Nov 21, 2020, at the AHC Clarksville Rehabilitation.



He is survived by devoted wife, Gloria Hancock Hardin, son, Morris Hardin Jr, (San Diego, California), daughter, Joanna Clark (San Diego, California) stepson, Todd Hancock (Nashville, Tennessee) and sister, Jacquelyn Patton (Atlanta, GA.)



Cremation Society of Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.cremationsocietyoftn.com.

