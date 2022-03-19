Hardiman, Sam

HARDIMAN, Jr., Sam



Graveside service celebrating the life of Mr. Sam Hardiman, Jr. will be held 1 PM Monday, March 21, 2022, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Dortch-Williamson Chapel. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife Gloria Hardiman, children; Kim Hodges and Malcolm Hardiman and a host of relatives and friends.



Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548.

