HARDEN, Jr., Silas



Mr. Silas Victor Harden, Jr., 29, passed on May 17, 2021. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 AM in our Chapel with Reverend John Smith, Eulogist. Services will be LIVE STREAMED. Interment Smith Family Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013, (770)285-6673.