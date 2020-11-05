X

HARDEN, Robert Gordon

Robert Gordon Harden (Aug 2, 1924 – October 26, 2020) has gone to live eternally in heaven. He was a decorated WWII veteran who proudly served his country, a graduate of Georgia Tech, a 37-year employee of C&S Bank, and a serving member of Peachtree City United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Hall Harden and Maude Scott Harden, his sister Doris Harden Thomas, his brother Frank Gwinn Harden, his wife Callye Fortson Harden, and his wife Mari Wood Harden.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Harden Powell, his son Lee Hall Harden and their families.

A small gathering of immediate family will be scheduled at a later date.




