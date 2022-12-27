HARDEN, Pamela D.



Pamela D. Harden, age 61, of Conley, GA passed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 3:00 PM at Gregory B Levett, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

