Harden, Pamela

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARDEN, Pamela D.

Pamela D. Harden, age 61, of Conley, GA passed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 3:00 PM at Gregory B Levett, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

