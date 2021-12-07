HARDEN, Marvin Lee



Marvin Lee Harden, 81, passed away on December 2, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a short illness. Born in Carrollton, GA on September 22,1940, he had lived in the Tucker area for 50 years. Marvin was preceded in death by Janet H. Piecara, his wife and devoted companion; LaVerne Harden Marlow (sister); Bessie Gillespie Harden and Marvin DuWayne Harden (parents). He is survived by his son, Michael Keith Harden; stepdaughter Marsha Piecara Ralph (Joe); stepson Brent Baars. He enjoyed a special relationship with his grandson, Clayton Ralph. They loved rooting for the Tennessee Volunteers (regardless of the sport), shooting baskets, and riding all over Atlanta together. Marvin was also survived by grandchildren Mazzy Harden, Tristan Harden, Cameron Ralph; niece LuAnn Marlow Grant; nephew Jeffery Lee Marlow; great-niece Hope Bradley; great-nephews Anthony Lee Bradley, Joshua Brian Bradley, and Naaman Calvin King.



Marvin graduated from Carrollton High School and the University of West Georgia and proudly served as a Corporal in The United States Marine Corps. No matter where he lived, Marvin played sports and sang in choirs. He was passionate about the weekly bowling league right up to his passing, looked forward to an annual golf outing with friends for many years, and loved softball and tennis. He grew up singing in the choir at Tabernacle Baptist Church (Carrollton) and then sang in two choirs (Chancel and Senior Adult) and played handbells at Decatur First United Methodist Church.



To know Marvin was to know a smile. He went about life with a jolly heart and love-of-life spirit. Whether professionally or socially, he treated all he encountered with love and respect. His career included many years at Gulf Oil, Lanier Worldwide and Ricoh. In retirement he delivered flowers and recently was a courier for a non-profit organization.



Services will be held 11:30 AM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033, Reverend Dalton Rushing officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM, at Carroll Memory Gardens, 914 Stripling Chapel Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, Deacon Whitney Robichaux officiating. Arrangements entrusted to A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to Decatur First United Methodist Church Music Program. Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.

