Harden, Emmie

HARDEN (ALLEN), Emmie "Jeannie"



Emmie Allen "Jeannie" Harden passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is dearly loved by her family and friends and will forever be missed.



Emmie was born in Dublin, GA, on October 12, 1941, to the late John Lewis Allen and Emmie Christian Allen. She was a graduate of Dublin High School, where she was elected class president and earned a trip to Cuba for being at the top of her Spanish class. Competitive and athletic by nature, Emmie played basketball both in high school and for Middle Georgia College. As an adult, she enjoyed bowling and was an avid ALTA tennis player. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, both in Bridge Club and Birthday Club.



Emmie lived most of her life in Sandy Springs/Dunwoody, GA, leaving Dublin in 1959. She was an active member of Dunwoody Baptist Church, including her Sunday School class, Lydia Ladies, until her health declined. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and especially spending time at her mountain home in Ellijay, GA.



Survivors include her husband, Gary Harden of Sandy Springs, GA; daughters, Amy Harden of Sandy Springs, GA, and Kelly Swanson (Connor) of Saint Helena, CA; brother, Earl Allen (Carol) of Atlanta, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Allen Bass, Martha Ruth Elkins, and Mildred Lennertz; and brothers, Ray Allen, J.B. Allen, Bobby Allen, and James Allen.



Services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home in Dublin, GA. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 PM with a funeral service to begin at 12 PM. Graveside services will follow at Dublin Memorial Gardens for those who wish to attend. Pastor Allen Jackson and Pastor Allen Taliaferro will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made in Emmie's honor to the Dunwoody Baptist Church and Atlanta Humane Society. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.



