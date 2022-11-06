ajc logo
Hardeman, Pamela

HARDEMAN, Pamela

Mrs. Pamela Miranda Hardeman entered eternal rest on October 30, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, 11:00 AM at Sims Chapel Baptist Church, 614 Sims Chapel Road Covington, GA 30014 Pastor Emeritus Cecil J. Rozier, Sr. Reverend Faye Smith, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Rutledge, GA. She will Lie in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until the service hour. The family will assemble at her brother, Adam's residence at 10:00 AM. She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Ulysses Tyrel Benton and Alyssa Tyshona KeShay Benton; five children, Tinorice Benton, Uliyah Rumph, Amira Smith, Amya Smith, and Ahmad Dyer; two sisters and one brother and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177.

www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

