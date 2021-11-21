ajc logo
Hardeman, Eddie

1 hour ago

HARDEMAN, Eddie

Home- Going Service for Mr. Eddie Clarence "Bay" Hardeman of Lithonia, GA will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Rd. Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Hezekiah Benton, Jr., Eulogist. Assisted by others. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 AM, at his sister's residence. Visitation, Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM. He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Watson and Dwynette Hardeman both of Decatur, GA; granddaughters, Nicole Watson of Milldgeville, GA and Nia Watson of Smryna, GA. He is also survived by several siblings, their spouses and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to, Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

