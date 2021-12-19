Hardeman, Betty

HARDEMAN (THORNTON), Betty Sue



Betty Sue Thornton Hardeman, 86, is now hosting the angels in heaven. She passed away on November 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Atlanta, Georgia. Betty Sue was born in Blackshear, Georgia, on July 3, 1935, to Brooke Lotch Thornton and Mamie Carter Thornton. The youngest of five children, Betty Sue never settled for anything but first place. She was a model student and talented basketball player in high school. There seemed to be nothing Betty Sue could not achieve once she set her mind to it. With two local beauty pageant titles under her genuine leather belt, Miss Blackshear and Tobacco Queen, she left her hometown after graduation to attend Crawford Long Nursing School in Atlanta. Betty Sue earned her degree as a nurse with a specialization in pediatrics. It was during this time that she set her sights on the dashing Dr. Richard Austin Hardeman, the love of her life, when the two met at Grady Hospital. They were married on June 7, 1959. She took on her newest titles of wife and later mother of two with great pride. Her young family spent time together fishing, traveling and entertaining countless friends and relatives. Betty Sue had an affinity for cooking and a gift for making everyone around her feel good. She and Richard hosted amazing parties with Betty Sue making all of the food and cocktails. Always dressed to perfection, she was known for her beautiful collection of hats. They became a signature staple in her wardrobe. She played competitive bridge and tennis as an active member of several country clubs and participated in a number of local cabaret shows as a performer, seamstress and costume designer. A pillar of the community, Betty Sue took on many roles to the benefit of many people - all of whom she treated with great kindness. She managed the kitchen and dining areas of both the North Lake Country Club and the Cleveland Country Club in Shelby, North Carolina. She trained incoming staff and was always willing to share the secrets of her success with others. She continued this tradition of giving only the best of herself to all of her family and friends until her final days. Betty Sue is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Jim Bob Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Mysti Hardeman; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Cooper and Susan Taylor; granddaughter Cameron Taylor; grandson and granddaughter, Dane and Sydni Hardeman; and all of her extended family. She's saving a seat for each of us to celebrate her reunion with her beloved husband, Richard, in heaven. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



