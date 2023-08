HARDEMAN, Officer



Bennie



Officer Bennie Deandre Hardeman, age 27, died on July 27, 2023. Services Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11 AM at The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032. Viewing Wednesday, August 3, 2023 from 1-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Historic Westend Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 404-758-1731.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com