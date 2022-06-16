HARDEGREE, Katherine Francis



Katherine Francis Hardegree was born August 4, 1945 at the Naval Air Station, Atlanta, GA to Katherine Striplin Hardegree, a civil servant and James Francis Hardegree, U.S. Navy. Growing up in Buckhead and Sandy Springs, Kathy attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 1967 with a double major degree in Home Economics, Art and Interior Design. A proud bulldog, Kathy was a member and President of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She worked for the iconic Atlanta wallcovering company Dwoskin in their design department, until she found her calling in the acting, modeling and voice over representation industry with Beverly & John Anderson, owners of Atlanta Models and Talent (AM&T). The company was the first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) franchised agency in Georgia, (and an AFTRA franchisee) representing a wide range of talent for print modeling, voice over, industrial film, television and film production during its infancy in Georgia. Kathy eventually purchased and became President of the agency and sole owner for almost 40 years; she was instrumental in attracting the film industry to Georgia and its growth via affiliation with the Georgia Production Partnership, serving on its board for ten years. Kathy was a charter member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/Atlanta Chapter serving on its board for thirteen years as well as Chair of the Atlanta Emmy Awards for five years. She was a founding member, and President from 1984-86, of the Atlanta chapter of Women in Film, from which she was honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In October 2010, Kathy was voted the national SAG Agent of the Month, the only agent in Georgia to date to receive this honor. Kathy retired in February 2011 and sold the agency; she considered her work supporting local professional actors' careers for forty years as her most important accomplishment. She enjoyed gardening and volunteered on the Board of Directors of Heritage Sandy Springs, documenting the history of the community where her paternal ancestors lived via production of oral histories as well as providing valuable insight in verifying historical events. She passed away on June 6, 2022 after a long battle with heart disease. She is survived by a sister, Gloria A. Hardegree, a brother James F. (Jim) Hardegree and his wife Adair; two nephews, Bill Hardegree (Morgan Spellings) and Bo Hardegree (Lauren Delgado) and three great-nieces, Harper, Caroline and Isabella; as well as numerous cousins. The family requests privacy as arrangements are made; a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Sardis Methodist Church (to support historic research) 3725 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342 or to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org



