HARBIN, Lucy



Lucy M. Harbin, age 87 of Stockbridge, GA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022.



She was born May 26, 1935 in Speedwell, Tennessee to Dock and Minnie Powell. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Stockbridge. Her grandson, Joshua J. Harbin, will officiate the funeral at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road in Stockbridge, GA on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service at 10:00 AM.



Lucy was predeceased by her loving husband, James. She is survived by her three children, Joy Southerland (Gary) of Stockbridge, GA, Steve Harbin (Debbie) of Forsyth, GA, and Michael Harbin (Megan) of Woodstock, GA; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucy's memory may be made to Anchor of Hope Foundation, 41 West Johnston St., Forsyth, GA 31029 https://www.anchorofhopefoundation.org/givehope



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com for the Harbin family.



