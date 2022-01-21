Hamburger icon
HARBIN, James H.

James H. Harbin, age 89 of Stockbridge, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

He was born January 20, 1932 in Atlanta, GA to Johnnie and Leila Harbin and raised in East Point, GA. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Stockbridge. His grandson, Joshua J. Harbin, will officiate the funeral at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home and Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service at 10:00 AM.

James is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Mrs. Lucy M. Harbin of Stockbridge, GA; three children, Joy Southerland (Gary) of Stockbridge, GA, Steve Harbin (Debbie) of Forsyth, GA, and Michael Harbin (Megan) of Woodstock, GA; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Anchor of Hope Foundation of Forsyth, GA.




