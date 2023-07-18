Harbin, Hank

Allen W. "Hank" Harbin, 79, of East Point, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. Hank was a retired Major with the East Point Police Department with over 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen W. Harbin, Sr. and Alice Crosby Harbin; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Joe Berry; and stepson, Randy Ramsden. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Ann Harbin; and his grandchildren, Zachary and Haley Harbin. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 19 in our chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the service hour at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville. 404-761-2171.

