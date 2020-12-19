Harber, Talmon

HARBER, Sr., Talmon E.
Age 90, of Duluth, passed away Dec. 16, 2020. Private Services. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
