<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HANZALAH, Joshua<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 31, of Atlanta, passed away on March 26, 2021. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.</font><br/>