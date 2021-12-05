Hanson, Victor

HANSON, Jr., Victor A.



Victor A. Hanson, Jr., "Vic" 88 of Brookhaven, GA passed away on November 24th at home in hospice care.



Vic was born in Syracuse, New York on May 5, 1933 to Victor and Dorothy Hanson. He graduated from Princeton University in 1955 and obtained his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. After internship he joined the Navy as a flight surgeon serving in Vietnam and the Far East from 1961-1964. Following military service he completed a Residency in General Surgery at U of P, 1961-1964; private practice in Syracuse, NY 1969-80 and Surgeon at the Veterans Medical Center in Wilmington, DE 1980-87. After moving to Atlanta in 1990 he served as a General Surgeon in Northside Hospital. He married Mary Nadijcka Hanson in 1985, who survives him. No memorial service is planned.



Sincere thanks to Pruitt Health Hospices Services who helped with his peaceful passage.



