HANSON, Ellwood



Ellwood Oscar "Woody" Hanson, age 80, died on July 6, 2022 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, following a massive heart attack on July 5 at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens. Woody was born in Baltimore, MD on February 24, 1942 to Victoria (Szafran) Hanson and Oscar Elwood Hanson. In 1949, his family moved to Miami, FL, where he graduated from North Miami Senior High School in 1959. He attended the University of Miami while working full-time to support his mother and two younger brothers after the untimely passing of his father in 1957, and later completed his Bachelor's degree from Florida International University. He began working for National Airlines as a data processor in the mid-1960s and played a role in the design, development, and management of the Res-A-Vision computer reservation system that was put into operation in 1970 and is still in use in the airline industry today. It was there that he met and later married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" (Ryan) Hanson. He moved to Atlanta, GA in 1980, where he worked as an information technology executive for Days Inn, Butler Shoe Corp, and Blue Circle/LaFarge. After retiring in 2002, he moved to reside full-time on Lake Oconee, GA, undoubtedly his favorite place on Earth. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Elwood Hanson; his mother, Victoria (Szafran) Hanson; and his brother, Stanley Hanson. He is survived by his wife, Connie Hanson; his daughter, Victoria "Tori" (David) Press and her two children, Claire and Lucy; his son, Ryan Hanson; and his brother, Douglas Hanson. Woody was a powerhouse of a man, a larger-than-life presence who always had an offbeat joke or a political opinion to share. He was a pillar of his community, known affectionately as "the Mayor" of his subdivision, Whispering Pines. He loved music, backgammon, creating DVD's of family memories, Lake Oconee, and above all else, his wife, children, son-in-law, and grandchildren. A celebration of Woody's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

