HANSLEY, Serena B.



Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, 2:00 PM, in the Chapel of Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation, Sunday, July 25, 3:30 PM-6 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., Atlanta, GA.