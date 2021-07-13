HANSEL, Charles Andrew



(January 20, 1965 -July 2, 2021) Charles Andrew Hansel "Andy", a production coordinator and lifelong resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed unexpectedly on July 2, 2021, at the age of 56. Andy is survived by his mother, Carole Parsons; his older sister, Deeann Hansel; his younger sister Dona Kelly and his niece and nephew Gracyn and Rylan Kelly. He was predeceased by his father Charles E. Hansel. Andy was born on January 20, 1965, to Carole and Charles Hansel.



He graduated from Riverwood High school in 1983. He went on to take classes at Dekalb community college. He went to work for the local racquetball club in Sandy Springs. He worked there for years and then got into setting up concerts and shows at various venues in Atlanta. He eventually went on to become Supervisor, Crew Chief, and Production Coordinator for Crew One Productions. For many years he pulled the nets for the Falcons games at the GA Dome. He would always invite friends along to help so they could experience being on the field. There was never a more devoted Falcons fan.



He enjoyed traveling, sports, working out and he always enjoyed a good practical joke. Andy was a hard-working, devoted worker, and a loyal friend to everyone he met. Everyone I have talked to has a story about how Andy enriched their lives. He had a heart of gold. A friend of his sent me this bible verse which I think truly fits Andy.



"Just as a person can see their own face reflected in water, so a man's heart reflects the kind of person he is" Proverbs 27:19.

