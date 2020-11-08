Hansard, Capus Lee

HANSARD, Sr., Capus Lee



Capus Lee Hansard, Sr., age 85, of Marietta, GA passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Capus was born June 9, 1935 in Unadilla, GA.



Capus is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Mintz Hansard, daughter, Donna Hansard Thomas (Dan), daughter, Deana Hansard, and son, Capus Lee Hansard, Jr., sister, Margaret Warren, grandson, Dwight Hansard, grandson, Tripp Lancey, grandson, Glenn Lancey, grandson, Josh Thomas (Shannon), great-granddaughter, Anslee Hansard, great-granddaughter, Savannah Thomas, great-granddaughter, Ansley Thomas and great-granddaughter, Emily Thomas. Capus was preceded in death by granddaughter, Danielle Thomas.



Capus was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and a true Patriot who not only respected our military personnel but also our men and women in blue. Many in the Cobb County Police family remembers Capus as the night Manager at Bells Ferry Pharmacy in Marietta. And later he retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution as a Route Manager. A graduate of Georgia Southern, Capus loved football especially the Georgia Bulldogs. Capus enjoyed cooking and reading cookbooks. He also was a longtime member of Noonday Baptist Church.



A visitation for Capus will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 and everyone is requested to dress casually (Blue Jeans are acceptable) as this is what Capus would want. A family graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Capus' memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Hansard family.



