HANSARD, Betty H.



Betty H. Hansard, age 88, of Tucker, Georgia went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 29, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a retired real estate agent in the Atlanta area.



She was preceded in death by Lafayette "Fate" Heath (father, died July 1957 in Bainbride, GA), Jessie Faith Kirkland Heath (mother, died April 1973 in Bainbridge, GA), Fred Heath (brother), Ralph Heath (brother), Ethel Bramlet (sister), Glenn Heath (brother), Thelma Parker (sister), Coy Lewis (sister), Eldon Heath (brother) and Jack Heath (brother).



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years James Hansard, daughters Lisa Hansard Carroll of Huachuca City, AZ and Linda Hansard Mixon of Flowery Branch, GA and sons James D. Hansard of Portland, OR and Jeffery H. Hansard of Lawrenceville, GA. She was devoted to her 10 grandchildren, Brandi Gibson Callahan, Barry Gibson, Michael Mixon, Audra Hansard Blackburn, Robert Mixon, Jared Hansard, Kristina Hansard, Jacob Hansard, Mackenize Hansard and Neve Hansard. She will be missed by her 10 great-grandchildren Oliver Callahan, Sawyer Callahan, Archer Callahan, Kassandra Mixon, Corbin Blackburn, Hudson Hansard, Adaline Mixon, Ariella Blackburn, Sofia Hansard, Jade Blackburn.



She was born in Enterprise, AL and at age 5 moved to and was raised in West Bainbridge. She went to Southern Business College in Atlanta 1950-51 where she earned an associate degree. She worked for the Southern Regional Education Board for 5 years. She later became a real estate agent working for Clover Realty that became Buckhead Brokers and retired 9/11/2001. She was a member of Peachtree Baptist Church since 1961 and faithfully served in the Children's Department as a caretaker and teacher until the late 1990s.



A celebration of Betty's life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peachtree Baptist Church. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6-9 PM at the funeral Home. The funeral service will be streamed at



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89897352590 under the PBC Worship link or join by phone (929) 205-6099 meeting ID 898 9735 2590. The committal service will be live streamed on A.S. Turner and Sons website. Betty adored children, so in lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation. Gifts can be made online at www.choa.org/tributes, or mailed in: Attn: Latrice Clark Jordan, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329 in honor and in memory of Betty H. Hansard, 3794 Northlake Creek Drive, Tucker, GA 30084. The family will make a matching gift of all donations in Betty's name.



