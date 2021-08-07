Hannah, Arnold

HANNAH, Jr., Arnold Vandan



Mr. Arnold Vandan "AV" Hannah, Jr. passed away at his home July 29, 2021. AV was born in 1940 in Logan, West Virginia. In 1958, he joined the Navy and faithfully served his country for 24 years; rising to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer E4. He served two tours during Vietnam and was awarded eight medals for his service. He retired from the Navy in 1982 to Atlanta before moving to Lake Lanier where he lived for the last 35 years. AV was an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the Coosa and Chattahoochee Rivers. He was also known for his love of hunting and spent countless hours in his tree stand 'on the hill' at the family farm in West Virginia. We will miss his stories, his incredible steaks and spaghetti, and his booming voice. We will never get used to his empty rocker on the front porch, or his empty spot at the dining room table.



AV is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Hannah; daughters, Kimberly Brandon, Shenna Otis, and Laura Barido; and son AV Hannah III.; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Vickery; sisters-in-law, Cathy Simmons, and Cindy Vickery; sister, Judy Smith; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents AV Hannah, Sr and Elizabeth Hannah, sisters Mella Graham, Bobbie Graham, and Virginia Weaver, son David Hannah, daughter Debora Hannah, and grandson AV (Van) Hannah IV.



A graveside military service will be conducted at a later date to be announced. Ingram Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



