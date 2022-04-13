Hanna, Frank

HANNA, Jr., Frank



Frank Joseph Hanna, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 11, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



Frank was born in Douglas, Georgia to Frank and Josephine Hanna on April 20, 1939. He was a Catholic, Lebanese boy in the middle of south Georgia, in an era in which his ethnicity and religion were looked upon dismissively - yet he was never deterred. He learned early in his life, from his parents and grandparents, the blessing and gift of getting along well others.



Frank was born into a family with very little material wealth, who taught that the most important things in life were love of God and love of family. While he seemed to have born with a desire for success that was furthered by the entrepreneurial drive of his older family members, he kept his love of God and family as the highest priorities.



Frank graduated from Coffee County High School in 1957, and from the University of Georgia in 1961. After college he worked for General Motors, Sears, and Rollins, Inc., but his entrepreneurial energy continually fueled his moonlighting with various business and real estate ventures. In 1980, he took the full plunge, purchasing a small business to which he immediately attached the word "Nationwide." Later, having found this appellation too modest, he started naming his various ventures with the label "Worldwide."



After building his business over ten years, Frank sold it for enough to retire in comfort. Nevertheless, retirement was not his goal. He continued, for the next twenty years, to found several other businesses, all the while serving as a mentor and advisor to people from every walk of life, and from all over the country. Frank always celebrated the success of his friends and the people he had helped. He could not embrace the concept of envy.



Frank was proud of his business accomplishments, but drew his greatest joy from his family. He had three children, who with their spouses are Frank and Sally Hanna, Lisa and Steve Sherrill, and David and Kim Hanna. He also has six grandchildren: Barret, (and Lindsey) Sherrill; John (and Elizabeth) Hanna; Kelli (and Josh) Gibson; Elizabeth (and An) Pham; James (and Dana) Hanna; and Anna Marie Hanna. He also has 12 great-grandchildren. Nothing in Frank's life was ever more important than his family. He always emphasized to his children and grandchildren that there were only two important things in life—God and your family. Frank always made it a priority to be there for his children and grandchildren. He was a doting and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Frank never gave up his love for Vail, and for Courtney. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Wasik and Margaret Conley, and his brothers, Larry and Fred Hanna. He was immensely grateful for the care provided to him by a devoted team of loving caregivers.



Frank was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for over 37 years. He was very involved in and provided support for the growth of the church, and offered friendship and advice to its pastor, Monsignor Dillon.



The family will host a rosary at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on April 12 at 6:30 PM, with a reception to follow. The funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on April 13 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 9 AM, and will also be available to meet with guests after the funeral.



