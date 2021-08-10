HANKINS, Ida Mary Elizabeth Patton
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ida Mary Elizabeth Patton Hankins will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Bishop Wiley Jackson, Eulogist. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Public Viewing Wednesday from 2 PM - 6 PM.
Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
