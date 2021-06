HANKERSON, Terry



August 28, 1953 - May 30, 2021



Terry R. Hankerson, 67, passed away on May 30, 2021. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 11-1 PM at our Rockdale Chapel. Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, June 12,2021, 1PM at our Rockdale Chapel.