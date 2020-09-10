HANGER, Anna Kathryn Anna Kathryn Hanger, age 29, of Woodstock, Georgia entered Heaven on August 29, 2020. Anna was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 2, 1991 and was the only child of Larry and Lisa Hanger. She will always be remembered for her great faith and love for God, her love for her family and friends, her compassion, her heart for other pediatric cancer patients and special needs children, animals, ballet, books, Audrey Hepburn, all things pink and sparkly, and roses and tulips. And we'll always remember her beautiful smile and sense of humor. She loved shopping, especially for pretty dresses, purses and shoes, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate, doing crafts, and finding gifts that she thought would make other people happy. For six years, Anna had her own non-profit called Anna's Angel Fund. She raised and donated over $600,000 to pediatric cancer children and their families who needed financial assistance, or just a little joy. Anna was passionate about making a difference in their lives. In her memory, her parents have established a named fund at Cure Childhood Cancer to continue the work that Anna loved so much. The family would be grateful for donations to Anna's Angel Fund at CURE Childhood Cancer, in memory of Anna. Donations can be made online at http://curechildhoodcancer.org/about-cure/named-funds/annas-angel-fund/or mailed to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338. Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

