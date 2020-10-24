HANEY, Jack
Age 62, of Bremen, passed October 22, 2020. Service October 25, 1 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell, GA.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
