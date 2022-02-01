HANDSPIKE, Kittie W.
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Kittie W. Handspike will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment: West View Cemetery.
Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta,
404-349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
