HANDSPIKE, Kittie W.



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Kittie W. Handspike will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment: West View Cemetery.



Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta,



404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



